This year’s NJCAA Division I Region 16 tournament championship plaque resides at Crowder College.
With a 7-4 triumph over Jefferson College on Monday, Crowder’s softball team claimed the regional title for the first time since the 2019 campaign.
Monday’s victory capped a 3-0 run for the Roughriders (51-8) through regional action. Crowder outscored the opposition 24-4 during that span, highlighted by back-to-back victories over the Vikings.
“It’s a pretty awesome feeling,” Crowder head coach John Sisemore said. “To continue to get to the championship game, we’ve been to it pretty much every year and to be able to accomplish that, it’s something special for the kids.
“It means a lot, especially this year, because we’ve had three or four of the best teams in the nation in our conference. To go through our conference and achieve that against some of the best teams and best talent in the entire country, it’s pretty special.”
It proved to be a special couple of days for Sisemore.
First, he was named Region 16 Coach of the Year and also earned career win No. 400 when the Roughriders downed Jefferson 8-0 in the semifinals on Sunday.
“Honestly, I never even knew about the wins,” Sisemore said. “I don’t really track them or pay attention to them. It’s all about the kids. The kids are what we are here for. As a coaching staff, I have a phenomenal assistant in Paige Mendoza, who played for me and actually helped win the championship back in 2017 as a player. She’s just done a phenomenal job.”
Sisemore isn’t worried about any individuals accolades.
“At our level, I’m the AD, I’m the coach, I’m cutting the grass every single day and I’m taking the kids to the hospital when they have injuries,” Sisemore said. “To be honest with you, I’m kind of a father to these kids. That means more to me than winning any kind of award.”
The All-Region 16 team was also announced midway through the tournament. Crowder COVID-sophomore Courtney Storey was named Player of the Year, while teammate and freshman Maura Moore was tabbed as Pitcher of the Year.
Among players with at least 40 games played, Storey leads the Roughriders with a .443 batting average, 78 hits, 22 doubles and 64 RBI. She’s also collected two triples, four home runs and swiped 22 bags.
“I’ve known Courtney for many years,” Sisemore said. “She used to come to my camps when I coached at Arkansas in the SEC. I’ve known her and her family. They are just wonderful folks. She’s worked her tail off to get something that’s well deserved."
Moore, who owns an 11-2 record, has logged a staff-leading 1.33 earned-run average through 27 outings (24 starts). She’s registered 174 strikeouts and walked only 30 batters in 126 innings of work.
“I’ve known Maura and her family for many years,” Sisemore added. “She is an Arkansas connection. For her to come in as a freshman and do the things she’s done, that’s been phenomenal.”
To say the Roughriders were well represented on the all-tournament team would be an understatement. It included Crowder’s entire starting lineup.
“The kids just performed at their best when they needed to do so,” Sisemore said.
After winning the regional, the Roughriders advanced to the Midwest District Tournament, where they’ll play a doubleheader at No. 16 Indians Hills on Saturday.
First pitch for game one is slated at 2 p.m. in Ottumwa, Iowa. Game two will follow at approximately 4.
Sisemore said Indian Hills is one of the best offensive teams in the country. But the Roughriders’ look to combat that with their talented pitching staff.
“We have our work cut out for us,” Sisemore said. “They play on a really short field. We know the long ball will be an issue. We just have to minimize it as much as we can and hopefully we can match them with run production.
“As a staff, I think we have the best staff in the country. We are going to take the best pitching staff in the country and go face the best offense in the country. We will see who comes out on top.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.