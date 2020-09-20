NEOSHO, Mo. — Courtney Storey, a third-year softball player at Crowder College, stood in the sun with two other players, but she wasn't swinging a bat. That would come later.
She was swinging a shovel, loading red dirt piled near the field into the bucket of a tractor.
Head coach John Sisemore was at the other end of Storey's pitch, driving that tractor between the dirt pile and the visiting team’s bullpen. Like Storey, the other 20 Lady Roughriders were also dressed were ready to play ball, but first they had spread out across the field and bullpens. Each player had a task: spreading rye grass seed, raking dirt, shoveling dirt or laying decorative cinder block.
For at least the last five seasons — since before Sisemore was hired — the softball players have also done all their own field maintenance and improvement between games and practices.
“We basically built the entire field,” Sisemore said.
But there is always more work to do.
“Every single day we’re doing something,” Sisemore said. “Some days it takes an hour to an hour and a half, some days only 30 or 40 minutes. When you have 20 girls you can get things done in a hurry.”
Jorika Alvarez, a second-year player, was crouched with two others piping glue onto the concrete blocks for their latest improvement — a bullpen for visiting teams. The players said it isn’t yet as polished as the home team bullpen, but it will be when it’s finished.
Alvarez said she likes doing the fieldwork. “I feel like we know it’s our field. … It’s like if you buy yourself a pair of shoes, you like your shoes because you worked for it.”
As the girls laid their last block, Sisemore came and pulled it back up, then used a box-knife to scratch a line into the concrete. He explained to the group that they needed to find a tool, chisel the line out and break the block. The girls listened carefully and went back to work.
Sisemore said the precision required to prepare the field is a valuable team-building opportunity. He said these tasks make the players “picture in their minds what they want and what they want it to look like, and then come up with a plan. So they’re thinking on their own two feet, same thing they do in a ball game.”
Storey, from the top of the dirt pile, said it can get tedious when the team works on a single project for a long time. Last year, she said, they spent about a week on the home team bullpen, and Sisemore wouldn’t settle for less than perfection.
“We’d say it looks good and he’d be like, ‘Nope, it’s not level.’ And we’d have to start all over.”
But, she added, “It’s worth it.”
Next to Storey, sophomore Shelby Chavers leaned on her shovel and agreed that all the work pays off, and the team finds ways to keep it fun.
“None of it is a one-man job. Everyone has to work together," Chavers said.
“When we’re all out here working on something, we know that we all take pride in it,” added Storey.
Sisemore said one of the most important things the team learns from doing the field maintenance is how much work goes into the field where they play their games.
“It lets them take a lot more pride in it because they’re doing so much work every single day,” he said. “They haven’t actually lost a home game here in over two and a half years. That’s pretty impressive, and I think a lot of that has to do with the pride they take in their facilities.”
Sophomore Jessiniah Cox put it in her own words as she placed another block against the guest bullpen: “I feel like, if it looks, good, we’ll play good.”
