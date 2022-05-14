OTTUMWA, IA. — Crowder College's softball team is headed to the NJCAA Division I World Series.
The Roughriders knocked off No. 16 Indian Hills by scores of 6-0 and 7-6 (eight innings) to claim the Midwest District Tournament title on Saturday afternoon in Iowa.
Crowder, making its first appearance in districts since 2019, improved to 53-8 overall. The Roughriders upped their win streak to eight games.
Next up, Crowder will play in the national tournament, which will be held from May 24-28 in Yuma, AZ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.