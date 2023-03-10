NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College’s baseball team came back from an 11-3 opening-game loss to win 15-0 in five innings in the nightcap and split a doubleheader Friday with visiting Three Rivers.
In the opener, the visitors outhit the Roughriders 10-4 with Crowder getting its only runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Houston King went 1-for-4 and knocked in two runs for the Roughriders, who hurt their cause with five errors.
Peyton Nelson, Eli Marvin and Gavin Jensen each had 2 RBIs for Three Rivers.
Starting Three Rivers pitcher Lukas Touma gave up two hits, striking out 11 batters and walking two, before being relieved in the sixth inning.
In the finale, Crowder (16-8) had 11 hits compared to two for Three Rivers.
Ashton Branson got the pitching win with 10 strikeouts and four walks.
Dayvin Johnson sparked the Crowder hitting by driving in three runs. Josh Livingston, Joey Morton, Cole Kitchens and Kolton Reynolds added two RBI apiece.
