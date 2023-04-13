HILLSBORO, Mo. — Crowder Junior College came back from an opening-game baseball loss Thursday to defeat Jefferson College in the finale.
The Roughriders gave up four runs in the top of the seventh inning to lose the opener 12-11 and won the nightcap 13-7 in nine innings.
In the first game Crowder led 8-7 going into the top of the seventh, but despite scoring four runs, Jefferson scored the same amount in the bottom of the seventh to get the decision.
Joey Morton and Ethan Fender each drove in three runs for the Roughriders, while Shevey Boon did the same for Jefferson.
Crowder pounded out 15 hits in the second game with Kelton Reynolds getting three of them to knock home two runs.
Hesston Gray led Jefferson with three RBIs.
Crowder (32-11, 14-3 Region 16) will meet Jefferson in another doubleheader at noon Friday.
