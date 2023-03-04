NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder came back from an opening loss to visiting North Iowa Area Community College Saturday to split a baseball doubleheader.
After losing the first game 12-5, the Roughriders outhit North Iowa 11-3 to win the finale 8-5.
Crowder’s Josh Livingston went 1 for 3 and drove home two runs in the opener.
North Iowa’s Bennett McCollow went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
In the nightcap, Crowder (13-6) fell behind 5-0 in the first inning but picked up a run in the bottom of the second, then two runs in the third and five more in the fourth.
Cole Kitchens and Joey Morton each drove in two runs for the Roughriders.
Brayden Hellum went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead North Iowa.
Starting pitcher Ashton Branson pitched the first five innings and got the win with a three-hitter, striking out 10 batters and walking two.
The two teams will play another twinbill Sunday at noon and 3 p.m.
