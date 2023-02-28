SEMINOLE, Okla. — Crowder College turned around a poor hitting performance in the opening game Tuesday, showing an outstanding display at the plate in the finale to split a junior college baseball doubleheader with host Seminole State.
The Roughriders, with just one hit, lost the opener 11-4 but won the second game 14-4 on the shortened 10-run rule in the sixth inning.
Joey Morton got the only hit for Crowder in Game 1, while Xavier Casserilla went 3-for-4 and knocked in five runs for the Trojans.
Robert Bavon pitched the first six innings, giving up the sole hit and walking five batters. He was relieved by Taylon Laxson, who closed out the contest in the seventh.
Riely Hunsaker suffered the loss in tossing four innings and giving up seven hits and one walk. His reliever, Ethan Voss, went the rest of the way and allowed four hits with no walks.
In Game 2, Crowder outhit Seminole 11-5 with Joe Reid going 3-for-3 and driving home five runs. In addition, Houston King and Joey Morton drove in three runs apiece.
Brett Gastman got the pitching win, going the first two and a half innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He was relieved by Josh Barnhouse, who went the rest of the way.
Kegan MaGee led the Trojans at the plate, going 2-for-2 with one RBI.
Crowder (12-5) will host North Iowa Area Community College at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and again at noon and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.