The Roughriders traveled to Sedalia, Missouri for a Region 16 women's basketball contest with State Fair Community College on Wednesday night and overcame a halftime deficit only to fall back behind late in a 63-57 loss.
The fourth quarter, the lowest combined point total of the evening, saw the Roughriders muster just 6 points as State Fair separated from them with 12 points to grab the win.
The teams entered the final period in a 51-51 tie.
Crowder was looking at a 41-29 hole at intermission. After allowing 20 and 21 points in the first two periods, the Roughriders tallied 22 of their own in the third stanza to mount a comeback.
Crowder held State Fair to just 10 points in the third to allow the comeback.
Claire Affolter (17) and Marsis Foreman (15) combined for 32 of Crowder's 57 points. State Fair was led by Tanksley with 20 and Spencer with 15.
