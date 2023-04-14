HILLSBORO, Mo. — Crowder put 20 hits to good use Friday in sweeping a baseball doubleheader from host Jefferson College.
The Roughriders had seven hits for a 6-2 opening victory and 13 more for a 11-5 win in the nightcap.
Kolton Reynolds went 3 for 4 to drive in two Crowder runs in the first game with Joey Morton getting two more RBIs.
Ashton Branson pitched all seven innings, giving up six hits and walking two.
Tyler Favretto was in the Crowder spotlight in the last game, going 3 for 5 and driving in five runs.
Hesston Gray and Joe Siervo drove home two runs apiece for Jefferson.
The Roughriders (34-11, 16-3 in Region 16) will host Neosho County Community College on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.