NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder Junior College swept a baseball doubleheader from visiting Johnson County on Thursday.
The Roughriders, trailing 4-3, scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the opener 6-4.
In the nightcap, the score was tied 1-1 before Crowder pushed across three runs in the bottom of the third to win 4-1.
Crowder’s Josh Livingston went 3-for-4, knocked in one run and scored three runs, while teammate Joey Morton went 1-for-3 with two RBI in the opening game. Ethan Fender went 3-for-3 with another RBI for the Roughriders.
Dylan Hufft led Johnson County at the plate, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run.
In the second game, Crowder’s Joe Reid went 2-for-4 with one RBI, while Reece McWilliams went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Hufft went 3-for-5 to lead Johnson County.
Crowder (4-0) will play another doubleheader at Johnson County aft 1 p.m. Saturday.
