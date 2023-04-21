NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder pitching prevailed Friday as the Roughrider baseball team won a pair of shutouts against visiting Mineral Area Junior College.
Crowder, on a three-hitter by Ashton Branson, won the first game 2-0 and the finale on a 10-run rule 10-0 in five innings.
In the nightcap, Landon Grigg gave up two hits, while striking out two batters and walking two.
Branson struck out 12 and walked two in his win.
The Roughriders picked up eight hits in the opener, with Joey Morton and Joe Reid accounting for two each.
Kaden Zarowny went 2 for 3 to drive in three of Crowder's 10 runs in the finale. Tyler Favretto went 3 for 3 and drove home two more. Cole Kitchens went 1 for 3, driving in two more.
The Roughriders (38-11, 19-3 Region 16) will again host Mineral Area at noon Saturday.
