SEDALIA, Mo. — Crowder captured its 20th baseball win with a doubleheader sweep of host State Fair Community College on Monday.
The Roughriders (20-9, 5-1 in Region 16) defeated State Fair 7-3 in the first game and 10-3 in the finale.
Crowder was behind 3-2 in the opener but scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to seal the victory.
Kolton Reynolds knocked in three runs to lead the Roughriders in the first game. Teammate Ethan Fender went 2-for-4 and drove home another run.
Crowder outhit State Fair 10-4.
Winning pitcher Ashton Branson struck out nine batters and walked two in pitching the entire game.
In the nightcap, Joey Morton went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Roughriders, who piled up 16 hits.
Riely Hunsaker was the winning pitcher, tossing seven of the nine innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.