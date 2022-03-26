NEOSHO, Mo. — They say the regular season is all about preparing for the playoff push.
Crowder College’s baseball team is doing just that.
The Roughriders notched a pair of solid Region 16 victories, sweeping State Fair Community College by scores of 9-3 and 6-4 on Saturday afternoon at Lallemand Family Field.
Crowder, improving its record to 24-7 and 9-1 in the region, is now on an eight-game win streak. The sixth-ranked Roughriders have won 15 of their last 18 contests.
“We needed to hit a stride,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “Early on in the year, it was win a couple and lose one. We would have a hiccup here or there, but we have been very, very solid fundamentally. That’s how we have been able to put stuff together.
“The quality of play has been pretty consistent. This was a tough one, but to continue the win streak was big. This was for seeding in the region tournament and sub-regionals. We have to separate ourselves early so that way we can get some guys at-bats and get ourselves ready for the tournament.”
Crowder 9, State Fair 3
After falling in an early 2-1 hole in the third inning, Crowder’s offense answered in a hurry.
The Roughriders plated three runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth to build a sizable lead they would not relinquish.
In the fourth, Crowder pulled in front thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles from Chaz Poppy and Clayton Gray. Houston King then brought Gray home on an RBI single to give the hosts a 4-2 advantage.
Peyton Holt and Landrey Wilkerson started the fifth inning scoring on a wild pitch and passed ball, respectively.
7-hole hitter Reese McWilliams then lined a 2-2 offering through the 6-hole for an RBI single as the Roughriders’ advantage swelled to 7-2. Gray, who led the way offensively with three RBI in the opener, ripped a two-run double to right field to cap the big inning for Crowder.
Starter Cody Adcock was solid in three innings allowing two runs and four hits while fanning eight and walking two. Josh Barnhouse picked up the victory after four stellar innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits.
He struck out eight batters and issued two free passes.
The Roughriders amassed 11 hits in game one. Poppy, Gray, McWilliams and Kenny DiClemente had two-hit games apiece.
Crowder 6, State Fair 4
With a large group of scouts in attendance for game two, all eyes were locked in on the highly touted right arm of Jacob Misiorowski.
The 6-foot-7 flamethrower showed why he signed with Power 5 conference Louisiana State University as Crowder edged the Roadrunners by two runs in the finale.
Misiorowski overwhelmed the opposition with an electric fastball as he registered 12 punchouts in 5 1/3 hitless innings for the Roughriders.
The Grain Valley product walked four batters and hit one, leading to State Fair getting on the board on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
That was the lone blemish in an overpowering outing for Misiorowski.
“Mis was dominant,” Lallemand said. “He lost it a little bit in the sixth inning, but obviously his stuff was unhittable. He’s one of the most dominant arms in the country. But when he starts to miss like that, you need a bullpen behind him. That’s why we have them.”
”The team came up behind me and had my back," Misiorowski added. “That’s all I can ask for.”
Crowder’s offense was aided by three long balls, two of which came off the bat of Josh Patrick.
Gray got the Roughriders’ offense going with a solo shot out to right field in the third. After Houston King singled, Patrick followed that up with a mammoth two-run shot to straight away center field as Crowder’s lead stretched to 3-0.
Then one inning later, the left-handed hitting first baseman obliterated a 1-1 pitch to his pull-side out to deep right field as the advantage widened to six.
Patrick, a Division I UNC Charlotte commit, finished with a whopping five runs driven in as his terrific COVID-sophomore campaign continued.
“I was staying relaxed, just sticking with my approach,” Patrick said. “I’m staying relaxed and being ready to hit.”
“He’s a big time hitter,” Lallemand said. “He gives you quality at-bats every at-bat. He has game-changing power. We’re glad he’s on our side.”
Misiorowski worked through the first five frames effortlessly. Of his 12 strikeouts, 10 were swinging with the majority coming from an explosive fastball.
“Two strikes, you can’t beat him,” Patrick said. “He’s going to blow you up. Hitters can’t catch up to him. He was amazing. He did an absolutely phenomenal job today.”
“(Catcher) Adamo (Stornello) understood they were missing it,” Misiorowski said. “We went with the fastball until they started hitting it and they never did.”
Summoned with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, Jace Presley recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning unscathed for Crowder.
State Fair received a big offensive boost as Brandon Stahlman launched a three-run shot off reliever Reed Metz to trim the deficit to two in the seventh.
Two of the runs were charged to Presley, who started the inning. But Metz buckled down by retiring the next five batters he faced.
Conner Floyd notched the save with a scoreless ninth for the Roughriders.
Patrick, King and Gray paced Crowder’s offense with two hits each in game two.
“We stalled out offensively towards the middle innings and we had a chance to put the game away,” Lallemand said. “But that’s why we have the bullpen we have. Reed got one popped out of the yard on him, but he’s been good for us. Presley got out of a jam with the bases loaded and then we obviously turned it over to Floyd who is steady eddy for us.
“A win is a win, no matter how it goes.”
Crowder looks for the four-game sweep as travels to State Fair on Monday. First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m. with the finale to start at approximately 3.
“It’s all about series baseball,” Patrick said. “We have put ourselves in position for the sweep and that’s what we’re aiming for now.”
