NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball bounced back from a loss in the best way possible.
Crowder swept a doubleheader against Jefferson College by scores of 15-2 and 2-1 on Friday afternoon at Lallemand Family Field.
Ranked No. 4 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, the Roughriders are now 42-9 overall and 25-1 in Region 16 action.
Crowder was buoyed by a 13-run sixth inning en route to the lopsided triumph.
The Roughriders worked 11 free passes and totaled five hits in the opener. Clayton Gray led the way with a home run and four RBI, while Jackson Cobb belted a home run and finished with three RBI.
Josh Patrick tallied two hits and drove in one, while Houston King had a hit, two RBI and scored two runs. Kenny DiClemente also drove in two runs for the hosts.
Maddox Thornton was solid as he hurled 5 2/3 innings and scattered two runs (one earned) on seven hits. The righty struck out five batters and walked one.
Jace Presley retired the final batter in the sixth inning.
Game two was a complete contrast from the opener. It was a pitcher’s duel as Riely Hunsaker, Josh Barnhouse and Conner Floyd got it done for Crowder on the bump.
The Roughriders led 1-0 at the end of one. After JeffCo knotted the score at 1-1 in the fifth, Crowder plated one across in the seventh to take a lead it would not relinquish.
Hunsaker struck out five and gave up one run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Barnhouse, the winning pitcher, shined as he punched out five batters in 3 1/3 scoreless relief frames.
Floyd notched the save as he worked a clean 1 1/3 innings. He racked up two strikeouts.
The Roughriders managed six hits in the contest. King went 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored, while Cobb added a pair of knocks and a run scored.
Crowder goes for the four-game sweep as it completes its home series against JeffCo on Saturday. First pitch starts at noon, followed by the matinee at 3 p.m.
