The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M baseball team led 5-2 after three innings early on.
No problem.
Ranked No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, Crowder College outscored the opposition 12-2 the rest of the way en route to a 14-7 victory on Tuesday evening at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
The Roughriders, who are now on a 10-game win streak, improved their record to 36-8 on the season.
Crowder tallied 13 hits (five of which for extra bases) in the contest. Gavin Glasgow and Kenny DiClemente each homered and finished with a game-high three RBI, while Josh Patrick collected two doubles and a home run while driving in two.
Clayton Gray recorded two hits and as many RBI. Houston King and Peyton Holt each had a pair of hits with runs driven in.
Josh Albat got the start and gave up two runs on two hits through two innings of work. Riely Hunsaker picked up the win after striking out five over three innings of five-run ball.
Aiden Smith, Reed Metz, Jace Presley and Conner FLoyd tossed four scoreless frames in relief. The quartet racked up seven punchouts out of the bullpen.
Crowder plays host to St. Charles Community College at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.