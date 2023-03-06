FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A seven-run fifth inning Monday helped propel Crowder to a 20-8 baseball victory over host Fort Scott Community College.
It was solid day at the plate for both teams, with the Roughriders pounding out 13 hits and Fort Scott 11.
Joey Morton went 3-for-5 and batted in six runs for Crowder, which hiked its record to 15-7. Joe Reid and Cole Kitchens drove in four runs apiece for the winners.
Brody Szako went 2-for-4 and Jaret Nelson 2-for-2 to bring home two runs apiece for Fort Scott.
Ethan Voss pitched the first three innings and got the win.
Fort Scott used nine pitchers.
Crowder (15-7) will host Three Rivers Community College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.
