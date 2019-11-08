NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder survived a third-quarter scare Friday night to defeat Lyon junior varsity 65-58, and Coffeyville ran past Hesston 89-33 in opening women’s junior college basketball games of the Roughrider Classic.
Makayla White netted 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Crowder, which held a 32-21 halftime advantage but fell behind 41-40 at the end of the third quarter.
The Roughriders (2-1) outscored Lyon 25-17 in the fourth quarter.
Others scoring in double figures for Crowder were Maia Wright with 13 points and Fiona Wilson 10.
The schedule today finds Coffeyville vs. Lyon at 1 p.m. and Crowder vs. Hesston at 3.
