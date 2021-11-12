Crowder College let an eight-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half Friday in losing 66-57 to Seminole State in an opening women’s basketball game of the Don Wilson Classic.
In the other opening contest, North Arkansas swept past John Wood 58-29.
The Roughriders, after leading 34-26 at intermission, were outscored 23-10 and 17-13, in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Sophomore forward Amaya Gordon scored 22 points to lead Seminole State and all scorers.
Jaydee Duda, a Webb City product, topped Crowder with 17 points.
Crowder (2-3) will meet John Wood at 3 p.m. today prior to North Arkansas taking on Seminole at 1 p.m.
