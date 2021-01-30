NEOSHO, Mo — Despite a season-high 31 points from sophomore Fiona Wilson, Crowder College came up short against North Central Missouri College in a 86-81 loss in its season-opener on Saturday afternoon.
Deadlocked at 59, the Pirates (2-2) outscored the Roughriders 27-22 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.
North Central had a well-rounded offensive attack with four players in double figures — Maci Moore (19), Kortlyn Rounkles (18), Nora Ford (16) and Kennadie Crowe (15). The Pirates connected from deep eight times, paced by Osborn with four 3s.
For Crowder (1-2), Wilson hit a team-high three triples. Makayla White was close behind with 19 points while Jaelin Glass chipped in eight.
Up next, the Roughriders host Evangel’s junior varsity at 6 p.m. Monday.
