Webb City product Jaydee Duda led the Crowder College women's basketball team with 23 points on the way to a 70-57 win in the Roughrider Classic in Neosho.
Crowder was a little slow out of the gates as it trailed 11-9 after one quarter. But the Roughriders scored 18, 17 and 26 in the final three quarters as the offense picked up and carried them to victory.
Claire Affolter added 21 points to compliment Duda's scoring efforts. Affolter earned a double-double with 17 rebounds as well. Duda knocked in two 3-pointers and added five steals as well.
Crowder is now 7-9 and 1-4 inside Region 16 play. The Roughriders will get about a month off from action as they await Redlands on Jan. 5. That game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m.
