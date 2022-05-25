YUMA, Ariz. — Crowder College’s offense went cold at an inopportune time as it’s season came to an end on Wednesday evening.
The 10th-seeded Roughriders fell to 15th-seeded Snead State 1-0 in the consolation bracket of the national junior-college softball tournament at Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
Crowder ended its season with a 53-10 overall record. The Roughriders made their first appearance at nationals since 2013 and 11th as a program.
The difference in the game proved to be just one hit.
In the top of the first, Snead State’s shortstop Blakely Burr led off the game with a single. Abigail Hornbuckle followed with a single to right field and Molly Pendley got the Parsons on the board with an RBI single up the middle to account for the game’s scoring.
Madison Wright, improving to 24-9, tossed a six-inning four-hitter on 85 pitches (55 of which were strikes). She struck out seven batters and walked one.
Chloe Chisenall racked up one strikeout in a scoreless seventh to notch the save for Snead State.
The Parsons finished with nine hits in the contest. Burr went 3 for 4 with a run scored, while Julia Hurley and Hornbuckle collected two hits each.
A Seneca product, Chelsea Beville (13-5) took the tough-luck loss for Crowder. The righty pitched seven innings allowing one earned run and walking one.
Beville, who threw 101 pitches and 65 strikes, had five strikeouts on the day.
The Roughriders were paced on offense by catcher Emily Shipman, who had a pair of singles. Ava Sarwinski and Rachel Sherwood also singled.
Crowder had just one hit in its 6-0 setback to seventh-seeded McLennan on Tuesday.
Snead State (37-26) advanced on in the double-elimination tournament.
