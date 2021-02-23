So much for easing back in following a 16-day layoff since his last game.
Crowder College’s leadoff man Logan Chambers didn’t skip a beat. Chambers simply squared up every baseball that was dealt to him, especially in the Roughriders’ doubleheader against Cloud County and Butler Community College on Sunday.
With his performance, the left-handed hitter was named Region 16 Hitter of the Week on Tuesday.
“Being named Region 16 hitter of the week was a great feeling,” Chambers said. “We’ve been staying prepared over the last two weeks due to the snow and to be recognized for that preparation paying off is fantastic.”
Chambers, who prepped at Bryant High School in Arkansas, put together a performance to remember. Not only did he lift Crowder to a doubleheader sweep, but he went 4-for-8 (.500) during Sunday’s twinbill and drove in six runs and scored five times.
He also belted a home run and smacked two doubles.
After leading the team with an average of .460 as a freshman, Chambers has collected 10 hits over his first 18 at-bats to open the season, a .556 clip. He’s doubled five times, homered twice, produced nine RBI and scored seven runs.
Chambers pointed out two keys for his early success:
“Approach and having a plan,” he said. “Our approach at the plate is a big part of our offensive game and we begin working on it in the early fall. It is something I have focused on more this year and it has given me success so far.”
Travis Lallemand’s Roughriders are off to a 4-0 start to the season. Chambers, who tallied 11 extra-base hits in a COVID-shortened season last year, is known for his ability to make hard contact.
The max exit velocity off his bat that has been recorded is 94.4 miles per hour, according to Prep Baseball Report. He averages 86.7 mph off the bat.
To put that into perspective, the average exit velocity in major-league baseball is 89 mph. San Diego Padres’ shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. led the MLB with an average exit velocity of 95.9 mph last season.
Crowder returns to the diamond at McLennan Community College for a doubleheader, starting at noon today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.