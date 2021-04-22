Logan Chambers wasn’t a starter when he first arrived at Crowder College.
But when his opportunity came to shine, Chambers hit the ground running hitting out of the leadoff spot.
“Logan played in a game against Labette and we were up big,” Crowder baseball coach Travis Lallemand said. “He had four hits. Peyton Holt got sick, so you talk about being ready for your opportunity. Coach (Nick) Doughty and I were in the office. We didn’t want to mess with the lineups. We said, ‘You know, Holt’s replacement is Chambers.’ We are going to throw him in the leadoff spot, and he hit .720 with three homers that weekend.”
The rest is history.
Chambers, who prepped at Bryant High School in Arkansas, has asserted himself as one of the top hitters in the NJCAA Division I since that time. The COVID-freshman leads the entire circuit with 25 doubles while ranking third with 78 hits.
He spearheads a dynamic Crowder offense that has posted arguably its best season in program history. With just a few weeks left to play, the No. 5-ranked Roughriders hold a 38-4 record (20-0 in Region 16) and are in the midst of a 30-game winning streak.
Chambers has been a major reason why, slashing .441/.497/.808 with 12 home runs and 48 runs driven in through 42 games this spring.
“He’s maybe one of the best left-handed hitters or hitters we have had during my time here as far as power, two-strike ability, everything,” said Lallemand, who has served as the program leader since 2005. “He’s a pretty complete hitter. Velocity doesn’t bother him. He is always in rhythm with pitches. When he’s fully healthy, he’s one of those guys that can hit anything. He’s just a very prolific junior college baseball hitter.”
The keys to Chambers’ success since being thrust into the leadoff spot?
“I would say my focus goes into every game and practice,” Chambers said. “You have to stay focused on what the goal is for that day, which always changes throughout the season. But you can’t lose focus on the goal, what you want to get done for that specific day.”
Chambers was quick to attribute his offseason preparation in the weight room.
“I needed to mature a little bit in my strength and that helped lead to some of the success that I have had this year as far as batting and offense goes,” he added.
That added strength to his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame has allowed him to generate consistently hard contact.
The max exit velocity off his bat that has been recorded is 94.4 miles per hour, according to Prep Baseball Report. He averages 86.7 mph off the bat.
To put that into context, the average exit velocity in major-league baseball is 89. New York Yankees’ right fielder Aaron Judge currently leads the MLB with an average exit velocity of 97.8 mph this season.
“If you ever see the guy in the weight room, you will understand why,” Lallemand said. “He can throw it around ... very physical kid. He can as we call it facetiously roll-the-pole.”
Lallemand also said Chambers has gotten better up-the-middle at second base, which was somewhat of a shortcoming for him out of Bryant.
While the goal is to finish his career with a national championship at Crowder, Chambers’ hard work paid dividends on April 5 when he announced his commitment to play at the University of Tennessee.
Once again, everything stems back to taking advantage of opportunities when they come.
“Coach ‘Lally’ and the coaching staff are very big on giving players opportunities,” Chambers said. “You can’t take it for granted. You have to have that mindset to be successful.”
“I’m very proud of what he has done for dang sure,” Lallemand said.
