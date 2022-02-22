The Crowder College baseball team’s home series against Allen County Community College Tuesday was canceled due to cold temperatures.
Now, the No. 4 Roughriders will not play again until they face Colby CC in a Saturday-Sunday series this weekend.
It’s slated to be a four-game set, with doubleheaders on each day. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday for game one with the second game to follow at approximately 4.
Sunday’s action is set to start at noon with the matinee matchup to follow around 3.
Crowder is coming off a four-game split with No. 10 Iowa Western. The Roughriders are currently 6-3 on the young season.
In nine games this season, Crowder is slashing .272/.383/.489 as a team. COVID-sophomore
Josh Patrick leads the offense with six doubles, two triples and two home runs while driving in a team-high 14 runs. He’s also tops with a .467 batting average so far for the Roughriders.
Crowder’s pitching staff has posted a 5.96 ERA thus far. LSU signee Jacob Misiorowski has highlighted the Roughriders’ on the mound through two starts, compiling a 1.08 ERA while allowing just two hits in 8 1/3 innings of work.
The power armed righty has overwhelmed opposing hitters with 12 punchouts in that span.
