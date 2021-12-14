KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball program has been one of the nation's premier JUCO destinations for some time now.
It's easy to wonder why with the skipper behind the scenes who runs the show.
This past weekend, longtime Crowder coach Travis Lallemand was honored for his achievements by being named Coach of the Year by the Midwest Scouts Association.
“Coach Lallemand was chosen not only for the results he gets on the field, but the quality of the program he runs," said Texas Rangers Midwest area scout Dustin Smith, who resides in Girard. He also serves as the association's president.
Added Smith, "(Lallemand) consistently develops players and builds good relationships with professional scouts."
The honor was bestowed to Lallemand at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
Lallemand has served as the Roughriders' head coach since 2005. His career record of 653 wins and 280 losses has produced six Region Championships, three South Central District Championships and three trips to the NJCAA College World Series with the most recent earning third place in NJCAA Division I Baseball (2010, 2017, and 2021).
Since 2010, the Roughriders have appeared in the NJCAA national poll each year and have won 40 plus games 10 of those seasons, including two 50-plus win seasons.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition from the Midwest Scouting Association,” Lallemand said in a release. “I have worked with most of these individuals for the better part of my career here with a few new scouts coming on board each year, and we have developed a trusting relationship over that time. I have sat in ballparks all over the Midwest with most of these guys evaluating players and discussing our current players to come see and it means a lot that they selected me for this award.”
Under Lallemand's watch, the Roughriders have over 100 players who have signed with Division I programs. He has produced 35 players who were taken in the MLB amateur draft, with 26 of those being pitchers.
Aaron Ashby became the first who was drafted and signed directly out of Crowder when he made his big-league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers this past summer.
In total, Lallemand has seen over 200 players move on to four-year schools or professional baseball throughout his time as head coach at Crowder. He has 48 Region 16 first-team players, 11 NJCAA All-Americans, five Region 16 Players of the Year and four defensive players of the year from the region.
On Oct. 3, 2020, Crowder named its baseball field in honor of Lallemand. It is now known as Lallemand Family Field.
Prior to his head coaching career, Lallemand served as an assistant coach on the pitching staff for three seasons at Crowder. He is originally from Girard.
Lallemand prepped at Girard High School and played collegiate baseball at Labette Community College before transferring to Berry College in Rome, Georgia.
Lallemand and his wife Jennifer reside in Neosho with their son, Luc.
The Midwest Scouts Association is a non-profit organization consisting of scouts from all 30 MLB teams. The main purpose of the organization is to assist those in the baseball community.
Additionally, the organization holds a players showcase every summer for free consisting of the best talent from the Midwest. Induction into the Hall of Fame is voted every one to two years with one coach being honored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.