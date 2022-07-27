Wednesday was payday for Jacob Misiorowski.
Misiorowski, selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft last week, has officially signed with the Brewers. He was swayed away from pitching at LSU next spring thanks to a staggering $2.35 million dollar over slot signing bonus, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis.
2nd-rder Jacob Misiorowski signs with @Brewers for $2.35 million (slot 63 value = $1,131,500). @CrowderBasebal1 RHP, third in NCJAA D-I in K (136) & K rate (16.1), 6-7/190, holds mid-90s velo & hits 100 mph with very good carry on fastball, wipeout mid-80s slider. LSU recruit. pic.twitter.com/Mzs44Kfp3X— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 27, 2022
The Crowder College product is now Milwaukee's highest-paid draftee, topping first-rounder Eric Brown Jr. who got $2.05 million. The slot value for the No. 63rd overall pick — where Misiorowski got drafted — was $1.13 million.
There's no word yet on where Misiorowski will start his career in Milwaukee's minor league system. The power righty is set to team up with with another former Crowder pitching standout in Aaron Ashby, who was selected by Milwaukee in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.
Ashby was coach Travis Lallemand’s former highest drafted player at Crowder before Misorowski’s second-round selection on July 18.
In his final season at Crowder, Misiorowski was named the Region 16 Player of the Year as well as an NJCAA second-team All-American.
In 15 starts, he was 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and struck out 136 batters in 76 innings while leading the Roughriders to a 54-13 record and fifth-place finish at the NJCAA World Series.
STEVENSON, VANWEY MAKE IT OFFICIAL
Former Missouri Southern catcher Tommy Stevenson, drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 19th round last Tuesday, signed his pro contract with the A's on Sunday.
Stevenson got a $100,000 signing bonus from Oakland, per Callis.
19th-rder Tommy Stevenson signs with @Athletics for $100k. @MSSUBaseball 1B/C, 1.285 OPS with 16 HR, right-handed pop, solid arm strength. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 27, 2022
The Kirkwood High School product slashed .385/.484/.801 with 16 home runs and 42 RBI in 156 at-bats (40 games) as a sophomore for MSSU this past spring.
Stevenson will report to Oakland’s spring training facility. He is set to start his pro career in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League with the A’s other draft picks and Latin America players.
Another former Lion, Logan VanWey, inked his undrafted free agent contract with the Houston Astros on Tuesday morning.
Terms of his deal have not yet been disclosed.
VanWey said Wednesday he's still waiting on his first pro assignment from Houston.
"We're still training," VanWey said. "They said that we have to get accustomed to everything for awhile."
At MSSU this spring, VanWey was a unanimous first-team All-MIAA selection after posting a 7-3 record with a 3.47 ERA. The Webb City product struck out 125 batters, which was 100 more batters than he walked (25) through 14 starts.
