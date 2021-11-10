Crowder College is no stranger to sending baseball players onto the next level to Power 5 conferences.
Now entering 15th year at the helm, Roughriders coach Travis Lallemand has sent players to half of the Southeastern Conference schools.
There have been ‘Ghostriders’ at Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina, Alabama and Texas A&M.
Now, Crowder will have the first to ever sign with Louisiana State University — Jacob Misiorowski.
“He’s the first but he won’t be the last,” Lallemand said of the new pipeline formed at another College World Series contender.
The right-hander has pitched in only two junior college games, but plenty of teams saw enough in the Grain Valley product to want him on a baseball roster. He drew interest from a number of Big 12 and SEC schools and committed to LSU over offers from Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and TCU among others.
“I wanted to go somewhere I could grow at,” Misiorowski said. “Out of high school I thought I needed to stay closer to home and I was looking around here. Going to Crowder, I realized I could be on my own, it’s not that big of a deal. It felt different than high school (recruitment). I want to be there. It felt more personal, they were actually choosing me and I’m good enough to be there.”
New LSU coach Jay Johnson and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald put on a hard press to land the 6-foot-7 right-hander — he has grown two inches since leaving high school.
Johnson, formerly the head coach at Arizona, made a number of phone calls to Misiorowski during the recruiting process.
“He is a big-time prospect and in the short body of work he has had, he is probably one of the most dominant pitchers we’ve had here,” Lallemand said. “He has a chance to be one of the most dominant pitchers in college baseball, let alone JUCO. His stuff is unreal and he is just catching up from the missed time in the COVID year and injury. He has not been able to pitch enough and he’s catching up, but most don’t have his ability level.”
The right-hander’s fastball is in the mid 90s and has topped out at 97 miles per hour this fall. Lallemand notes that Misiorowski’s curveball is ‘overwhelming’ and a slide that sits in the mid-to-upper 80s.
He is ranked at Prep Baseball Reports No. 4 prospect, and pitcher, in the NJCAA.
In high school, Misiorowski committed to Oklahoma State but chose to go to junior college after going undrafted in 2020. He had the projectables that would’ve probably seen him get taken in a normal year, but in a COVID-19 pandemic the draft was shortened to five rounds.
He landed at Crowder College but a unique sequence during the pandemic meant no campus visits so Lallemand sold Misiorowski on coming to Crowder from his kitchen table at his house in Neosho.
Lallemand remembers seeing the pitcher at the Junior Sunbelt Tournament in McAlester, Oklahoma and seeing him throw 93-94 miles per hour in high school got Misiorowski on his radar but the veteran coach knew Oklahoma State had already gotten a pledge from him.
“He was so personal with it and he wasn’t trying to sell me on the campus what they do,” Misiorowski said. “He was trying to show me he is a good person and obviously they had success, but it was nice to sit down with him and not get sold.”
His first year at the school ended early last year after two games and 2 2/3 innings. He was 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA but there were numbers that showed the promise of the hurler, like an opponent batting average of .111 and 10.13 strikeouts/game.
“Unfortunately he got injured and that was a really good club that would’ve been better,” Lallemand said.
The Roughriders reached the NJCAA World Series and finished third in the country but Misiorowski tore his meniscus in a loss against Iowa Western on Feb. 26 and the season ended with a loss to eventual national champion McLennan Community College on June 3 in Grand Junction, Colorado.
After surgery he wasn’t able to throw off a mound for six months but he has looked good in fall ball. In a fall game against Kansas State, he buzzed through the first inning to garner some attention.
Fitzgerald, the recruiting coordinator at LSU, has some connections to Crowder in a way as he was the head coach at Des Moines Area Community College and often played the program and knew Lallemand.
Misiorowski will join a program — assuming he doesn’t get drafted in 2022 — that doesn’t have a ton of junior college products. Last year, there were only four on the Tigers’ roster.
The 2022 season starts on Feb. 10 against Johnson County (Kansas) Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.
The Roughriders will likely open the season as one of the top five teams in the country and were No. 1 at portions last season.
“I wish I was there (JUCO World Series) last year,” Misiorowski said. “Half the team is still around and we have the chemistry. We are trying to get first place, not just to get to Grand Junction.”
