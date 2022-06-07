A member of Crowder College's softball team has received a top national honor.
A Valley Springs, Arkansas product, Maura Moore earned second team All-American honors, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.
She also was named a third-team selection on the NJCAA Division I All-America team. Selections were made by the NJCAA Division I Softball Committee.
Crowder's freshman pitcher led the Roughrider staff with a 1.50 ERA and 9.45 strikeouts per seven innings. Moore went 12-3 in 26 starts while registering 189 punchouts to just 32 walks through 140 innings of work this spring.
Moore was tabbed as Region 16 Pitcher of the Year in early May.
“I’ve known Maura and her family for many years,” Crowder coach John Sisemore said of Moore during the season. “She is an Arkansas connection. For her to come in as a freshman and do the things she’s done, that’s been phenomenal.”
Crowder finished 53-10 this season and made its 11th appearance at the national junior-college tournament. It was the first time since the 2013 campaign.
