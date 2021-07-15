The Crowder College baseball program has another one of its player entering the professional ranks.
Former Roughrider Adam Scoggins signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an undrafted free agent on Thursday morning.
Scoggins pitched two seasons out of the bullpen at Crowder from 2017-18. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound left-hander finished his sophomore campaign with a record of 0-2 in 12 appearances for the Roughriders while fanning 30 batters over 14 innings of work.
He averaged a whopping 19.29 strikeouts per nine innings that season. As a freshman, Scoggins appeared in six games for Crowder and put up a 1.00 ERA with 13 punchouts in nine innings pitched in 2017.
A native of Springdale, Arkansas, and a graduate of Har-Ber High School, Scoggins finished his college career at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. After being redshirted in 2019, he ranked third on the team in appearances and did not allow a run in five of his six outings.
This spring, Scoggins put together a breakthrough season with the Golden Eagles while serving as the team’s primary closer. He compiled a 3-1 record to go with a 2.88 ERA in a team-high 22 games.
Scoggins registered 45 strikeouts and walked 13 over 25 innings. The 23-year old has spent this summer pitching in the renowned Cape Cod League, where he’s been unhittable.
Scoggins has thrown 6 1/3 hitless innings for the Chatham Anglers and fanned 16 of the 24 batters he faced.
Earlier this week, former Crowder pitcher Ross Carver was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 588 overall) in the 20th round.
