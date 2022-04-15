NEOSHO, Mo. — It has not been long since Gage Singer was at Aurora High School and throwing bullets for one of the top prep baseball programs in Missouri.
Fast forward to now, the 2019 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year is starting to become a relief weapon for the No. 5 nationally-ranked Crowder Roughriders.
“I’m super blessed for that,” Singer said. “I’ve just been looking to contribute any way I can, which has been good for me.”
The road to experiencing success at the college level hasn’t come easy.
Singer, who helped the Houn Dawgs win a state championship five years ago, was sidelined half of the season last year due to a labrum injury. Of course, it’s well-documented the type of season the Roughriders put together last year.
And Singer had to watch from the dugout as Crowder finished the 2021 season at No. 3 in the country after their first trip to the JUCO World Series since 2017.
After undergoing surgery on his labrum, Singer rehabbed and eventually got his shoulder right.
And the chance to prove himself wasn’t far behind.
Singer made his first appearance this season against Neosho County on March 1 and hurled two shutout innings in a 11-1 victory for Crowder.
“Just being able to come in and throw in games has been a blessing,” Singer said. “
Since then, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound righty has made six more appearances for the Roughriders. He’s only been scored upon in one of those when he allowed just one run on one hit in three strong innings of work as Crowder topped Mineral Area 8-3 on March 13.
“His numbers are silly,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “He has been building up his pitch count and we only have him for a limited time, so we have to use him in the right spots.”
And Friday was the right spot, Lallemand said.
In the second game of a doubleheader against St. Charles, Singer was summoned into the game in the fifth inning as LSU signee Jacob Misiorowski got pulled after giving up a solo home run and hitting a batter.
Singer issued a walk and allowed a single to Jimmy Carey to load up the bases with nobody out as the Cougars were threatening to rally from a 4-1 deficit.
Singer settled down in a big way by retiring Jonah Wichman via a strikeout. He induced a softly hit groundout to third base that turned into an RBI for Ryan Frazier to cut the deficit to two, but Singer escaped further trouble by fanning the next batter.
He went on to toss a perfect 1-2-3 sixth and served as the bridge to closer Conner Floyd, who notched the save as Crowder completed a 4-2 win to claim the twinbill sweep.
“Singer shined,” Lallemand said. “He got us out of some jams. He’s obviously a really good fastball guy and the breaking ball is a table-topper. He’s tough to hit, especially in short stints.”
Added Singer, “I was just looking to pound the strike zone and get outs. That’s what I was focused on. His (Misiorowski's) pitch count got a little high and I was in the ‘pen. I kept an eye on it. I got the call and I tried to minimize the damage.”
The results certainly suggest Singer is healthy. In total, he’s racked up 12 strikeouts and sports a minuscule 0.82 ERA through 11 innings of work for the Roughriders, who are now 39-8 and on a 13-game win streak.
“With a lower pitch count, you are starting to see that guy we signed out of high school,” Lallemand said. “He’s finally healthy enough to be able to do it. I’m very happy for him that he gets that opportunity because he has worked his butt off.”
Pitching locally helps, too.
“I have been around Crowder a long time,” Singer said. “Just being able to pitch for them and compete, it means the world.”
