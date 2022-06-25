Longtime Crowder College softball coach and athletics director John Sisemore is moving up to the NCAA Division II rank.
Sisemore was hired as Northeastern State’s next director of athletics, the school announced in a press release on Friday. He will start his duties on July 1.
“It’s a little bittersweet,” Sisemore said. “It’s very exciting. I have never anticipated something like this. Several years ago when I took the job at Crowder, I expressed to the administration at that time that I’d like to retire there and build a program that I can retire with and something to be very proud of. I said there were only two opportunities that I’d ever consider and one was to go back to my farm in Tahlequah and other was to go back to the University of Arkansas.
“In the past couple of years, I was offered the opportunity to go back to Arkansas. I decided to forgo that. This opportunity came about, which was No. 1 on my list.”
Sisemore’s farm is located just a few miles from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where he and his daughters — Oakley, Saylor and Siana — all spent many hours throughout their childhood.
He said it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time after losing his Arkansas home to a devastating flood in 2017. When he was off coaching Crowder in the national tournament this year, he lost farm equipment and cattle at his farm in Tahlequah.
“It was pretty devastating financially for me,” Sisemore said. “I’m excited to get the opportunity to come back home and be right next to my farm and take care of business. I think it was a blessing in disguise.”
Sisemore served as Crowder’s AD for seven years and head coach of the softball team for eight. As a coach, Sisemore led his team to a 403-97 overall record and to several Region 16 championships.
During his tenure, the Roughrider softball program was recognized as one of the best in the country.
Sisemore led Crowder to a self-funded athletics model — only 3% of NJCAA schools meet that criteria. Under his guidance, a new state-of-the-art fieldhouse was built and was funded completely by private donations. He raised additional private funds to help grow and support the athletic program and student-athletes.
“(Crowder's) a home for me,” Sisemore said. “I have been around and affected so many lives and have been affected myself with the administration and the folks that I work with day in and day out. It’s just a really small, tight-knit community. We have done so many great things. We built the first building for athletics in 20-something years and added new sports and got Under Armour contracts.
“We have been one of the premier baseball and softball programs in the country for the last six years. We won an Esports national championship. Our graduation rates have gone through the roof. Academically, the kids have just excelled the last five to six years. A lot of accomplishments and so much support, so many great things that made it hard to walk away from.”
Sisemore was an assistant coach for the Arkansas softball program from 2009-2012. While at Arkansas, Sisemore was mentored by retired athletic director and Razorback Foundation head Frank Broyles.
“I’m excited about it,” Sisemore said. “I have learned so many things at Crowder to be self-funded and actually have the athletic program make money for the institution and be nationally competitive. We have done it all on blue-collar hard work. That’s what needs to take place at NSU.
“I’m looking forward to helping them out and them helping me out and building new relationships.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.