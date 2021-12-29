NEOSHO, Mo. — As the saying goes when a team is struggling to score, there is a lid on the basket.
The Monett Cubs and Cassville Wildcats weren’t able to get the ball in the basket at a consistent rate, but the game wound up being defined by defense and free throws.
The Cubs (5-4) used nine freebies in overtime to claim an eventual 46-40 victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon in a Black Bracket consolation game in the Neosho Holiday Classic at Neosho Junior High School.
“We’re a veteran group this year,” Monett coach Jeremy Land said. “That’s something where you would expect a veteran group to get over the disappointment quickly — that it went to overtime — to recover, respond and I thought we hit some free throws down the stretch in overtime that were big.”
Senior guard Cameron Erwin made four consecutive free throws to send Monett to a 41-37 lead.
The Cubs got another stop, which led to a foul of senior guard Tyler Waterman. Waterman sank both free throws to push the lead to six — the game’s final scoring margin.
Following a couple more stops, senior center Wyatt Sitton-Barrows added two more charity shots, and Blaine Salsman made 1 of 2 attempts at the line to extend the lead to 46-37.
That proved to be enough to close the game out for Monett.
Cassville’s Caleb Leach added three free throws of his own after being fouled on a buzzer-beater 3-point attempt by Monett’s Erwin.
Monett opened the game with a 2-0 lead when junior guard Blaine Salsman hit a floater in the lane.
That began what ended up being a seesaw affair between the Cubs and Wildcats during the first quarter.
Cassville, led by sophomore center Jonathan Dunbar, took a 10-8 lead into the second quarter.
The Wildcats surrendered that lead during the second period.
The Cubs’ hounding, harassing efforts on the defensive end got to Cassville’s scoring numbers during that quarter. Monett held the Wildcats to just three points during the entire quarter.
“We didn’t guard very well yesterday so that was kind of the challenge going into today,” Land said. “We wanted to see guys play with energy, effort on that end. Try to create some offense for ourselves. I thought they guarded with a lot of effort on the defensive end.”
Monett’s 10 second-quarter points gave them an 18-13 halftime lead and the Cubs didn’t relinquish their lead until the final play of the game.
After the Cubs’ Erwin missed his second free throw of a 1-and-1, Cassville took the ball down floor and junior Gabriel Moore laid one in off of the glass over Salsman to tie the game at 35 apiece.
The Wildcats saw some of the toughest defense of the day during the overtime period. Cassville was only able to muster one made shot on 10 attempts and the three free throws from Leach.
Cassville was led by Dunbar, who tallied a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Dunbar was perfect on the day shooting 11 for 11 and made the lone 3-pointer for the Wildcats in the midst of their fourth-quarter comeback.
Moore scored seven points as the second-highest scorer on the team.
Monett was led by Sitton-Barrows with 14 points. Erwin was also in double figures with 12 points. Erwin was a big part of the aggressive defense leading the team with five steals.
Salsman poured in eight points. The 5-11 junior hit the Cubs’ lone three-pointer during the third quarter.
Monett will meet Crooked Oak (Oklahoma) at 2 p.m. Thursday in the junior high gym for the fifth place game. Crooked Oak fell to Lamar in the opening round of the holiday classic, but defeated Maumelle’s junior varsity Wednesday 72-69.
“We’re going to have to shoot the ball better (Thursday) if we want to get a win (Thursday),” Land said.
Cassville will meet Maumelle JV at 10:30 a.m. in the junior high gym for the seventh place game. Maumelle JV lost to Crooked Oak as well as McDonald County to open the tournament.
