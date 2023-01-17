Monett boys basketball improved its record to 8-7 with a 61-58 win over Aurora on Tuesday night in Monett.
This was a rematch from the two teams' first-round matchup in the Crane tournament last Tuesday. The Houn' Dawgs took that one 66-56.
This time around, Blaine Salsman and the Cubs did just enough to get revenge. Salsman tallied 20 points on three triples and 5-for-5 shooting from the free throw line.
Monett was narrowly defeating Aurora (3-12) 29-27 at halftime. A 20-point third quarter helped them to a 9-point lead heading into the final stanza. The Houn' Dawgs had a comeback in the works but came up just short.
Other scorers in double figures for the Cubs were Jason Garner had 11 while Isiah Meeks and Landon Thrasher added 10. Aurora's only player to hit double digits was Daunte Floyd with 20.
It wasn't all about the scorers for Monett in those one, though.
"We are still motivated to improve each day and more guys are stepping up for us," Monett head coach Jeremy Neville said. "Silas Drake won't show up in the box score tonight, but he played a tremendous role tonight in helping us win. His offensive rebounding effort made a big difference."
Aurora is back in action on Friday as they host Marshfield (6-11) at 7:30 p.m. Monett heads to Carl Junction (5-11) that same day and time.
