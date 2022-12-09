Seneca played host to Monett in the first night of the Seneca Invitational on Thursday. The Cubs used a quick start on offense and a defensive stand late to top the Indians 53-52.
Monett was led by senior Blaine Salsman with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Marcus Young joined him in double figures with 13 more.
Seneca had a 22-point third quarter to grab a five-point lead entering the final quarter of play. But that's when the Cubs held up on defense only allowing nine fourth-quarter points. A 15-point showing in that period would be enough to get the win.
The fourth quarter was capped off by a buzzer-beating triple from Salsman.
"We played strong defense in the first half with only a few breakdowns that resulted in good shots for them," Monett head coach Jeremy Neville said. "Our turnovers and decision making on offense allowed Seneca to flip momentum."
Monett opened play with 17 points in the first quarter.
Seneca was led by Cooper Long with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Hayden Gaines added 11 and one three, Zane Grotjohn had two more triples and eight points.
Isiah Meeks added eight for Monett.
The Cubs (1-1) play Lamar Friday at 6 p.m. The Indians (2-2) will play Diamond on Friday.
