DIAMOND, Mo. — Dating back to the 2020-21 school year, the Diamond Wildcats have seen success aplenty in girls’ sports.
The softball team has won 76 of 94 games during that span, with one tie. The basketball team has gone 60-22 over the past three seasons. Softball also has a state championship to show for it, while the basketball team sports a state sectional appearance.
A big part of that success has been thanks to upcoming seniors Grace Frazier and Caitlyn Suhrie. But they added a third a vital piece to the puzzle two years ago when upcoming junior Lauren Turner became a freshman.
They’ve made enough of an impact to get high praise from some of their coaches.
“They’re culture-changing student-athletes,” Diamond girls basketball coach Marty Atnip said. “They expect so much out of themselves for one. They just bring the others along because they’re so motivated, they’re so driven to be good at all the sports.”
“They’re very motivating, they have a great work ethic and that kind of pushes the rest of our girls,” Diamond softball coach Kelsey Parrish said. “All three of our programs work harder because that’s their standard.”
The last two years have seen the volleyball team join the Wildcats’ winning ways as well. The team is 38-27-8 and has a state sectional appearance as well.
Overall, the teams have five district championships, two Final Four finishes at state (softball), and the state title.
The Wildcats are Class 2 in volleyball and spring softball but play in Class 3 in basketball. Last year, they were eliminated from the postseason by two eventual state champions. In softball, Diamond fell to Mount Vernon in the district championship. The Mountaineers went on to win the Class 2 championship. In basketball, Fair Grove eliminated the Wildcats in sectionals before going on to win the state championship as well.
These results haven’t come by chance. The hardworking theme surrounding these girls and their teammates is what has earned this success.
“My mindset is if everybody has fun and we play hard and give effort, and we still lose, then you just get beat,” Frazier said. “If you go out and do those three things all the time, you’re going to win ballgames.”
‘We can work harder’
Diamond has lost a few of those games recently. But one of these athletes has found a bright side to dropping some of those big games.
“I don’t like them, but those losses put a good note in that we can work harder and there’s always room for improvement,” Turner said.
That’s coming from a girl who just got out of her sophomore year and has already reached four state tournaments. There’s still no time to think she’s reached her peak. Instead, how can she and her teammates get back to the tournament? Turner sees the seniors helping her out more as they move toward this coming season.
“The best part about being with them is we push each other,” Turner said. “These girls work harder than anyone else. ... It’s just nice having people that can encourage you and work as hard as you do and push you. It makes you a lot more successful.”
“You can have all the talent, but if you don’t have heart, you can’t go any place,” Frazier added.
“When you put in the work, it’s going to pay dividends,” Atnip added.
Frazier must have the right mix of everything as she just announced earlier this week her commitment to Missouri Southern State University for basketball.
Frazier averaged 24 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.8 steals and shot 50% overall. She was the Southwest Conference player of the year and 1st team all-district, all-area and all-state.
Turner averaged 14.2 ppg, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.4 steals and shot 47%. She was also 1st team all-district and all-conference.
Suhrie is known for her scrappy ability on the basketball court and willingness to work for rebounds at 4.3 rpg. She also averages around four ppg.
“Caitlyn, she’s just a beast,” Frazier said. “That’s what she gives. She’ll go get trash buckets. She’ll grab five, six rebounds a game, and you need somebody on your team like that.”
Frazier also offered an explanation of Turner’s game on the basketball court.
“Lauren is a shooter,” Frazier said. “If I’m getting to the basket, that’s great. But at some point they’re going to figure out how to stop me and that’s what we want. Because that’s when I can kick it out to Lauren and she can get a three.”
Frazier said that Suhrie and Turner are her support system, noting that any time she’s upset with herself in a game they are picking her right back up.
Softball
The softball field is where Suhrie shined last year. The junior stole 32 bases and had a 2.52 earned run average in 144 innings pitched with 220 strikeouts. She finished with a .512 batting average and .538 on-base percentage driving in 53 runs and hitting 11 home runs. Suhrie was named first-team all-district, all-conference and all-state as well as Southwest Conference player of the year. She had a 15-9 record on the mound.
Turner was the starting pitcher before an injury took her out of the pitching role. Before the injury, she was 10-0 with a 2.53 ERA and 99 strikeouts. Frazier caught 212 innings behind the plate and only committed two errors. She also had a .562 OBP at the leadoff spot in the Wildcats’ lineup.
“They compliment each other very well,” Parrish said of the trio.
When you find yourself in the grind of working hard and trying to be your absolute best, sometimes you can forget to have fun. But fun seems to be a theme around these girls as well.
“I think that you make it as fun as you want it to be,” Suhrie said. “If all of our players want to be there, if they all want to put in the effort and they want to work hard for that sport, then we’re going to have so much fun. That’s how every sport is. When everyone wants to be there, great things happen. I’m looking forward to being able to put in the work with 20 people who want to be there.”
Sometimes seeing everyone having fun can push one another at Diamond.
“To see other girls having fun pushes me to go and do my best and give them my best,” Frazier said. “I just want to go 100% all the time, especially for my teammates.”
As for this year, these girls have their sights set high.
“I want to go to state,” Frazier said of her last year. “I think we could go in all three sports. We have so much talent. We just have to put the work in.”
“I think we’re capable of winning state in all three sports,” Suhrie said. “Obviously we have high expectations and that may not happen but that’s a goal that I know all of us who play those sports want to see that happen. I think we’re going to put in the work this year to make that happen.
“We have so many athletes in all three sports that that is a huge possibility for that to happen.”
The experience is something that Turner believes can help them take it one step further this year.
“We’re used to the big games now,” she said. “It takes a lot of pressure off of you knowing you’ve been there before.”
