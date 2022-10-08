ROLLA, Mo. — Neosho softball coach Catie Cummins reached a significant coaching milestone on Saturday as her team finished play in the Rolla tournament.
With a 7-5 victory over Timberland, Cummins earned career victory No. 100. The Wildcats went 3-2 at the tourney and closed out the regular season with an impressive 24-6 overall record.
"I have been so blessed with great coaches, players and support," Cummins said on Twitter. "Go Cats!"
Neosho posted wins by scores of 8-2 over Webster Groves and 3-2 over Timberland before falling to Sullivan 9-2 on Friday. The Wildcats fell to Francis Howell 4-3 before the victory over Timberland.
And now it's postseason time. Fourth-seeded Neosho plays fifth-seeded Joplin at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals at Central Ballpark in Springfield.
