CARTHAGE, Mo. — Alex Curry rose out of bed early Saturday morning to hit the batting cages with his close friend and teammate Kohl Cooper.
Curry took his early cuts at Cooper’s house, where they have an indoor batting cage. The first baseman readied against Cooper’s father as Joplin’s doubleheader was just hours away.
The batting practice must have been pretty good.
Curry, a burly 6-foot-4 senior, finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles, one single and three runs driven in to lead the Eagles past Carthage 10-2 at Carl Lewton Stadium.
“I have been fixing my timing, getting my timing down,” Curry said. “When I get my timing down, the ball goes further. It gets hit harder. Every now and then, I’ll hit a ball oppo (opposite field). I like to pull the ball more often.”
“I don’t know where that came from, but he pulled the ball correctly,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “He pulled the ball that needed to be pulled and drove it. He had a good approach and a good process. He was able to get the barrel out to a couple of balls. The home run was impressive, but the ball he hit 20 feet high off that blue wall out there, that ball was hit really, really well.”
The game marked a big bounce-back victory for Joplin (14-9), which fell to Smithville 9-3 earlier in the day.
The Eagles' offense was certainly rolling against the Tigers (7-14). Joplin strung together 13 hits and plated seven runs in the third and fourth innings to pull away.
David Fiscus got the rally started in the top of the third, singling to center field to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Curry then scored on a passed ball before Fielding Campbell produced an RBI bunt single to plate Isaac Meadows. Justin McReynolds capped the inning with a two-run single to hand Joplin a 5-0 advantage.
Carthage answered with two runs off a two-run double by Kaden Kralicek in the bottom of the third, but Curry led off the fourth with a solo blast over the left-field wall to give Joplin a 6-2 lead.
Kyler Stokes added an RBI single up the middle to stretch that advantage to 7-2. The Eagles added three runs in the seventh when Curry singled a hard ground ball up the middle for a two-run single and Bodee Carlson delivered a sacrifice fly.
“The second game, I thought, we were a lot better with situational hitting,” Wolf said. “We took advantage of some opportunities. When we had runners on base, we put the ball in play and made some things happen. That has been a focus for the last couple of weeks, certainly was a focus between games because we didn’t do a very good job of that in the first game. To see us execute a safety squeeze and put a ball in play and put pressure on them, that was good to see.”
Kirk Chandler went the distance for Joplin, surrendering just two runs on six hits while striking out six batters. The right-hander induced nine groundouts and five flyouts.
“We needed Kirk’s effort today,” Wolf said. “Kirk’s a good pitcher. He has been a good starting pitcher for us over the years. If he can go in and throw like that, he spots his fastball and throws his breaking ball … he’s going to give us an opportunity not only as a starter, but in depth with the bullpen and do some things.”
McReynolds and Carlson tallied two hits apiece for the Eagles.
Will McCombs took the loss for Carthage. He yielded five runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks. Sylas Browning collected two of the Tigers’ six hits.
“We didn’t play well,” Carthage coach Luke Bordewick said. “Offensively, we struggled to have competitive at-bats. We don’t want to strike out and hit the ball on the ground, and we failed to do that today.”
Joplin hosts Carl Junction and Carthage visits Branson at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
