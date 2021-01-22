HARRISON, Ark. — Payge Dahmer certainly made a strong impression in her Crowder College debut.
Dahmer, 5-foot-6 freshman guard from Nevada, tied a school record with eight 3-point goals as the Lady 'Riders opened their coronavirus-delayed season with an 83-61 victory at North Arkansas College on Friday night.
Dahmer, who finished with 26 points, tied the record held by teammate Fiona Wilson, who hit eight treys in a game last season.
Jaelin Glass and Wilson contributed 16 and 13 points, respectively, for Crowder, which expanded a 36-29 halftime lead to 60-44 after three quarters.
North Ark's Savanna Collins led all scorers with 27 points.
Crowder is back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Oklahoma.
