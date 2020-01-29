PITTSBURG, Kan. — The 1-2 punch of Kaylee DaMitz and Tristan Gegg accounted for 45 points as the Pittsburg State women’s team downed Rogers State 91-73 on Wednesday in MIAA action at John Lance Arena.
DaMitz finished with 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the game, while Gegg added 21 points and eight rebounds. Meghan Maher and Sydnee Crain tallied 11 points apiece.
PSU (11-7, 7-3 MIAA) saw a 24-point lead in the third quarter get trimmed to nine points, 78-69, by the 4:33-mark of the final quarter. The Gorillas closed out the contest on a 13-4 run — Maher accounting for six points in the surge — to put away the Hillcats (3-18, 1-11) for good.
The Gorillas built a 24-13 advantage in the first quarter and led 49-31 at halftime.
PSU converted 21 of 23 free-throw attempts. DaMitz was a perfect 14-of-14 from the charity stripe.
Rogers State was led offensively by Lilly Garner, who finished with a game-high 26 points, while Alicia Brown recorded 15 points and Samariah Thompson 13 points.
The Hillcats were limited to 37.3 percent shooting from the floor while PSU shot 45.6 percent.
The Gorillas outscored RSU 40-14 in the paint.
RSU MEN 80, PSU 72
Christopher Miller came off the bench to score 18 second-half points and finished with 25 points to aid the Rogers State men to an 80-72 win over Pittsburg State.
Miller went 10-of-13 shooting from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds as the Hillcats (17-4, 9-3 MIAA) handed the Gorillas (7-12, 3-7) their third consecutive conference loss.
PSU trailed by six points, 66-60, with 7:06 remaining, but Rogers State outscored the Gorillas 14-10 down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Dejon Waters Jr. was the leading scorer among five PSU players in double figures with 16 points. A.J. Walker added 14 points, while Jah-Kobe Womack tallied 13 points and Marcel Cherry and Ray Elliott 11 points apiece.
