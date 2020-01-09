PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kaylee DaMitz finished two rebounds shy of a trouble-double as the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team rolled past Newman 81-69 on Thursday at John Lance Arena.
DaMitz scored a team-leading 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, dished out a game-high 11 assists and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Gorillas (8-5, 4-1 MIAA). Tristan Gegg added 14 points highlighted by 4-of-9 shooting from the perimeter. She had three rebounds and three assists. Meghan Maher scored 12 points, making three shots from the perimeter, and grabbed four rebounds. Sydnee Crain and Ashton McCorry each scored 10 points apiece to give Pittsburg State five players in double-figures.
Pittsburg State shot 52.5 percent from the field, making 32-of-61 shots. The Gorillas made 11 3-pointers in the contest and owned a 37-26 advantage in rebounding. Newman’s bench outscored Pittsburg State 42-26.
The Jets (7-8, 2-4 MIAA) shot 45.8 percent from the field (27-59) and was 11-of-18 shooting from the perimeter.
Kaitlyn Potter led the Jets in scoring off the bench with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Brooke Haney scored 10 points.
Pittsburg State returns to action against Central Oklahoma for a 1:30 p.m. tip on Saturday at John Lance Arena.
Walker’s Career high sparks psu men
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A.J. Walker scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Pittsburg State men to a 65-62 victory over Newman.
Walker scored 15 in the first half, and made 11-of-21 shots from the floor and added a team-leading eight rebounds and four blocked shots in the contest. Jah-Kobe Womack chipped in with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He added two rebounds. Ray Elliott led PSU with six rebounds and added five points for the Gorillas (6-8, 2-3 MIAA).
The Jets (7-8, 1-5) were led by Marshawn Blackmon’s 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting and 6-of-10 from the charity stripe. He pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds and led Newman with five assists. David Javorksy scored nine, while Tyjil Hereford and Kaleb Allison each scored seven.
The Gorillas return to action with a 3:30 matchup against Central Oklahoma on Saturday at John Lance Arena.
