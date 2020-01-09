Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Rain may freeze on some surfaces overnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.