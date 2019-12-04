While both teams established season scoring lows, Pittsburg State’s Kaylee DaMitz was the best offensive player on the floor and led the Gorillas to a 68-49 victory over Missouri Southern in an MIAA women’s basketball opener Tuesday night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
DaMitz, 5-foot-4 point guard and last year’s MIAA Freshman of the Year, hit a jumper from the right baseline and converted a three-point play off a left-handed layup in the opening two minutes to give the Gorillas a lead they never relinquished. DaMitz’s layup off a backdoor cut capped an 8-0 run in the last three minutes of the first quarter as the Gorillas opened an 18-6 lead.
The Gorillas led 30-22 in the lowest-scoring first half by both teams, and DaMitz sank two mid-range jumpers and a reverse layup midway through the second half for a 46-33 advantage, and the Lions never got closer than 12 points in the last nine minutes.
DaMitz finished with 18 points — 11 in the second half — by hitting 7-of-13 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws in 32 minutes.
“We’ve been looking for Kaylee to shoot more jumpers instead of going all the way to the rim,” Gorillas coach Amanda Davied said. “Tonight she was a little more aggressive to find her shot in the midrange. She played great tonight and still facilitated a few things.”
“To me, she’s the one who makes them go because she has the ball in her hands so much,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “Tristan (Gegg) can score a bunch, and Maya (Williams), but they have to get the ball somehow. She does such a great job of finding those kids, whether it’s in their offense or in transition. ... She’s one of those kids who if she needs to score because people are struggling, she can step up and score. If kids are making shots, she won’t worry about scoring. She’ll get 10 or 12 assists. She’s the type of point guard that you want. She controls the tempo so well. She controls everything.”
Athena Alvarado added 14 points for the Gorillas (3-3, 1-0 MIAA), and Gegg and Williams scored 12 and 11, respectively.
Chasidee Owens tallied 18 points for Missouri Southern (2-6, 0-1), going 5-of-16 from the floor and 7-of-11 at the line. Zoe Campbell was next for the Lions with eight points, and her three blocked shots gave her 82 for her career, tying Anita Rank for third place in school history.
The Lions struggled offensively from the start missing five layups in the first three-plus minutes. They set sea-son lows for points, field goals (14) and field-goal shooting (34.8%) and made their second-fewest 3-pointers (3).
“I think we were nervous to begin with,” Campbell said. “We have to get the nerves out, and I don’t think we ever did. It was difficult for us to get a shot, and when we did, it was rushed. ... They’re a good team. They were solid defensively, and they scouted us well.”
“It was hard for us to catch a rhythm,” Owens said. “We only made 14 shots. I think we would have seen more shots go in, we would have slowed down our offense. We were in a rush trying to get the ball in the hole.”
“We got off to such a slow start offensively,” Ressel said. “I think we missed layups on our first three posses-sions, so we ended up getting a little tight and pressing. And I thought we played a little scared that first quar-ter and very tentative. And you can’t do that when you’re playing against good teams. You have to come out aggressive. They came out aggressive, and give them a lot of credit. They wanted the ball game I think a little bit more than we did.”
The Gorillas also had season lows in points, field goals (24), field-goal percentage (34.8) and tied their low for 3-point accuracy (18.2%).
“I hope our defense is being rewarded,” Davied said. “As a coach you hope your defense forces the other team into some bad offense. I think they did that to us. They caused us to struggle a little bit. Both teams were scouted well and underperformed offensively.”
