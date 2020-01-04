KEARNEY, Neb. — Kaylee DaMitz poured in a career-high 33 points to lead the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team to an 88-74 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday in MIAA action inside the Heath & Sports Center.
In the men’s game, Nebraska-Kearney defeated Pittsburg State 81-80 in overtime.
PSU WOMEN, 88-74
The Gorillas snapped UNK’s five-game winning streak, improving to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in the MIAA.
A 5-foot-4 sophomore guard who prepped at Skyline, DaMitz made 10-of-14 field goal attempts, 12-of-14 free throws and also handed out five assists.
Carthage product Maya Williams added 18 points and five rebounds for Pittsburg State, while Athena Alvarado recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards.
The Gorillas shot 53 percent from the floor (31-of-59) and made 22-of-26 free throws.
Haley Simental scored 24 points to lead the Lopers, who fell to 12-2 overall and 1-2 in the MIAA.
Nebraska-Kearney made 27-of-63 field goal attempts (43 percent), including 5-of-23 on 3-pointers.
The game was tied at 12 at the end of the first period before the Gorillas used a 27-14 second quarter to take the lead for good. The visitors never relinquished their lead in the second half.
Pittsburg State is at No. 16 Fort Hays State at 5:30 on Monday night.
UNK MEN, 81-80 OT
Pittsburg State’s Marcel Cherry hit a 3-pointer with 1 minute remaining in the extra session to give the Gorillas an 80-78 lead, but Nebraska-Kearney’s Morgan Soucie made three late free throws, the last two with three seconds remaining, to lift the Lopers to victory.
The Gorillas rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half, and Pittsburg State’s A.J. Walker made the tying layup with five seconds left to force overtime.
Antonio Givens scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Gorillas (4-8, 0-3 MIAA), while A.J. Walker added 18 points and six rebounds.
Christian Edmondson contributed 14 points and nine boards, while Jah-Kobe Womack added 10 points.
The Gorillas lost despite making 50 percent of their shots (27-of-54).
Soucie led UNK with 35 points and nine rebounds. Soucie made 14-of-23 field goal attempts and 7-of-11 free throws.
The Lopers, who are now 7-0 at home, shot 45 percent (30-of-67).
Pittsburg State returns to action at 7:30 on Monday night at Fort Hays State.
