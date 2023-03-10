The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team is dancing into the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament after a 75-74 comeback victory over Augustana University in the Central Region opener.
“We just have a lot of trust in each other,” MSSU sophomore guard Lacy Stokes said. “It just shows a lot on our team and our heart and our will to win and play for each other.”
The Lions faced a 64-52 hole after the Vikings’ Aislinn Duffy converted a layup early in the fourth quarter.
Things weren’t looking good for MSSU after it trailed the entire third quarter and never got closer than 45-41.
But after a missed shot caromed out to Layne Skiles, the senior lined up a 3-pointer off the offensive rebound and buried it to give her 12 points on her fourth outside shot of the game. Skiles’ basket made it 64-55 and the Lions began to battle back.
Lacy Stokes tallied 4 straight points, and a little later Stokes combined with an Amaya Johns' triple to score six consecutive for MSSU and make it 68-65 with about four minutes left in the game.
“Amaya’s one that plays with so much heart. Like, you could not find another player that loves the game like she does,” Stokes said.
Stokes added that her senior teammate really stepped up in a close game and it was needed for the team in her opinion.
The Lions weren’t necessarily on fire from outside but they did make good on eight 3-point attempts and three of them in the final stanza.
The final triple of the game came from Kaitlin Hunnicutt from the left wing to make it 70-68 in favor of Augustana.
Lauren Sees put the Vikings back up by four with a layup immediately following Hunnicutt’s trey.
Then it was time for the defense to do its part for Southern. Following a 1-for-2 trip to the free throw line for Johns, the Lions forced a turnover and Stokes also converted one of two charities to make it 72-70 with 1:05 to go.
The defense wasn’t done yet. Another forced turnover gave the Lions possession with less than a minute on the clock. Stokes showed her patience as the leader of the offense and used a screen but hesitated as she dribbled to the left. Once the larger defender showed concern for the 3-pointer, Stokes blew by with the left hand, made a layup and drew the foul.
Stokes cashed in on the free shot and MSSU was looking at its first lead since late in the second quarter, thanks to the old-fashioned 3-point play with about 30 seconds left.
Duffy put the Vikings on her back and scored on a quick turnaround in the lane to put her team back on top with 15.3 seconds left.
MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel called a timeout and drew up a play. The Lions came out and Stokes acted as if she would attack but then left the ball off for Hunnicutt in the left corner. Hunnicutt faked the shot and drove into the lane and was bumped as she attempted a running shot in the paint.
Hunnicutt hadn’t attempted a free throw all game. But she’s an 86% shooter from the line this year. The redshirt sophomore proved it as she buried both attempts and made it 75-74.
With 5 seconds on the clock, Duffy caught the ball at the top of the key and tried an entry pass to Jewett but the ball never got there as Layne Skiles was able to jump up and steal it away as the clock ran to zero and the Lions sealed the win.
Stokes finished with 28 points for MSSU, 16 in the second half. Johns added 17, Skiles had 12, and Hunnicutt chipped in 10 more — 8 came in the second half. Stokes led all scorers.
The Vikings’ Michaela Jewett tallied 27 points and poured in 17 of them in the first half. Duffy was the opposite as she dropped 22 and saw 14 come in the second half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.