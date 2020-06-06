The Darnell brothers watched television in disbelief.
“It breaks my heart to see such conflict, hostility and mistrust going on in the town and area I grew up in,” said Flave Darnell. “I have so many good memories of my youth in the Twin Cities. I pray God will heal the division we are seeing.”
Darnell, a history teacher and head baseball coach at Webb City High School, and older brother Bryce Darnell, who is baseball coach at Missouri Southern, came to this area about 25 years ago to play baseball at Missouri Southern. Both remained in the area after graduating.
They grew up in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which is less than 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Of course, Minneapolis became the focal point of the world on Memorial Day when a black man, Gregory Floyd, died after a white policeman put his knee on Floyd’s neck and pinned him to the ground for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. A private autopsy ordered by the family found that Floyd died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, was originally charged with third-degree murder, and it was upgraded last Wednesday to second-degree murder. His personnel record shows he had been the subject of at least 17 internal affairs investigations since joining the department 19 years ago.
Also on Wednesday, three officers who were bystanders were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. They expressed verbal concern to Chauvin during the act, but he refused to stop.
“Obviously the actions of the police officer were a definite tipping point,” Bryce said. “It’s unacceptable to treat anybody like that, especially by a person who’s job is to protect. He’s sworn to protect, sworn to serve, and he definitely failed. And it’s unacceptable to watch that happen with the other people who were involved. Without being there, it’s hard to really say what those other officers were thinking, but my goodness. They had him subdued. They had him handcuffed. Let’s get him up and get going.”
Floyd’s death has led to protests in Minneapolis and across the United States for almost two weeks now. Unfortunately some protests turned violent and resulted in arson and looting in Minneapolis and other cities.
“You see the highways that you’ve been on hundreds of times,” Bryce said. “It’s troubling for America. It’s troubling just in general. My mom told me that most of the places where she shops or gets groceries are boarded up but they are still open.”
The Darnells return home almost every Thanksgiving. Both took their sons to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Minneapolis in 2014.
“On the way to my parents’ house, we drive on those highways right past downtown,” Bryce said. “You recognize the roads. You recognize the names of the streets. The one specifically where that semi kind of went into all those people on the highway (last Sunday), I’ve been on that highway hundreds of times.
“I grew up eight minutes from where a lot of that action has happened. Growing up, you don’t really think something like that could happen in your neighborhood, your area. But a series of events have led to all of that. You ask why, and there are 100 different answers from 100 different people. You just hope that things can get back to safe for everyone.
“You hope that the things that are happening, people can learn from those things. We can learn from events of the past and maybe prevent things like this from happening in the future. There are so many underlying issues with everything. You hope leadership takes over. As someone said, when you’re really angry or when you really feel great emotion, sometimes you’re unaware of your actions. That can be said for a lot of different situations that we’re dealing with now. Just 100 percent unacceptable for the event that kicked this all off. A terrible thing.”
