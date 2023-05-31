WEBB CITY, Mo. — Flave Darnell fought back some emotions on Saturday after Webb City’s state quarterfinal win over Kearney as he talked about his decision to take the position of assistant principal at the high school and relinquish head coaching duties of the baseball team for the 2022-23 school year.
“It just opened up,” Darnell said. “I’ve always wanted to be an assistant principal, so, that opportunity opened up and I had a discussion with my son about it and it worked out.”
Darnell’s son, Kaylor, is a senior on the team this year and has a new head coach for the first time during his high school career. Flave also has a nephew named Cy playing in his final season as a Cardinal.
Flave spent 15 years as head coach at Carl Junction before coming to Webb City for three. He won five district titles with the Bulldogs and another one last year with the Cardinals.
Andrew Doennig has taken over and has Webb City in the semifinals of the Class 5 state tournament, taking place this weekend in Ozark. The Cardinals will carry a 22-13 record into Friday's 1 p.m. game with St. Francis Borgia (24-5).
After spending three seasons in the third-base dugout, during 2023 Darnell could be found behind home plate or beyond the left field fence, near the Cardinals’ bullpen, on days that his son was on the mound.
“I get nervous when I’m inside the dugout or outside and it’s nerve-wracking for (Kaylor),” Darnell said. “But he’s a competitor and it’s been awesome to watch him this year.”
Kaylor knows how anxious his dad can be. No matter where his dad is watching from, no matter if he’s standing still or pacing back-and-forth, he said he appreciates the support he knows he is getting from him.
“When I’m pitching he won’t stand behind home plate because he doesn’t want me to see him,” Kaylor said. “But I can always see him out in left field and he always has a big smile on his face. Every time I throw a ball he’s walking around getting antsy. But I can’t appreciate him enough. He’s a great guy and a great father.”
Coach Doennig noted that you can look around the ball field and find Flave somewhere and see that he’s taking the game just as seriously as he was as a coach.
“I can guarantee you … he’s fighting through the emotions just like we are,” Doennig said.
Flave said he feels like being tucked away in the left field corner, nearly hidden, has been a good thing for Kaylor this year.
Not that he didn’t want to be seen, but he wanted to give his son a sense of freedom in his final year of prep baseball.
“Giving him that freedom to be who he wants to be and me to sit back and be nervous is kind of a good thing,” Flave said. “I’ve coached him his whole life, it’s been fun.”
No matter where Flave is watching the Cardinals’ game from, Kaylor knows right where he can find him after the final out is recorded.
“It’s awesome after a game walking around that dugout and giving him a big hug,” Kaylor said.
Kaylor also noted that his dad has made efforts to try and help him outside of practice. Kaylor’s hitting hasn’t been where he’d like for it to be so far this year but he mentioned that was something his dad has made sure to try and help him with by staying late to hit.
STILL AROUND
Flave has continued to help more than his son during his first year removed from being head coach of the Cardinals.
“It means a lot,” Kenley Hood said. “We’ve all played together since we were in the third grade. With coach Darnell still being there for us and still giving us pointers and being real close to the team, it’s nice to have someone like that. Kind of like a mentor to help us out when we need it.”
Hood is another one of the nine seniors on Webb City’s roster this year. This is a group that Darnell has enjoyed being able to coach. He knows reaching this stage has been a big deal for them.
“I’m probably never done being a coach,” Darnell said. “Tonight (Saturday) I’ll probably coach (Kaylor) on why he threw a certain pitch in a certain count. But, I’m proud of him, I’m proud of the whole team.
“There are nine seniors on this team and they grew up playing together. To go to the Final Four is a big accomplishment for them.”
Flave's impact stretches beyond the senior class and the rest of the athletes. Coach Doennig appreciates the help and support he’s gotten from his colleague.
“I can't explain to you how fortunate I’ve been to be around a guy like him,” Doennig said. “He shows you the way to do things. He let me do a lot of things as an assistant coach to prepare me for these things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.