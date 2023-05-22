NEOSHO, Mo. — Webb City’s senior pitcher Kaylor Darnell had a game to remember as he led the Cardinals to a 2-0 win over McDonald County to claim the Class 5 District 7 baseball title Monday night in Neosho.
Darnell pitched a two-hit shutout against the Mustangs, then bunted down the first base line in the sixth inning with Drew Vonder Haar on third base to push across what turned out to be the winning run in the game.
“Kaylor has been that way all year long; he’s Mr. Consistency,” Webb City coach Aaron Snow said. “He’s in the zone 24/7, and he’s going to compete in the zone. That’s all he knows. I think he’s given up 15 runs all year.”
Snow said the Mustangs (20-9) beat the Cardinals 6-3 in a game earlier this season, so they knew they were in for a tough game Monday.
He said he figured there would be a time when the Cardinals (21-13) would have to play “small ball,” and he didn’t hesitate to call it when Darnell came to the plate with one out and Vonder Haar on second base.
“Going up, I was looking at coach, and I knew he was going to call a safety squeeze,” Darnell said. “We had runners on first and third, and I laid it down first, and that was kind of my mindset, get it down first and win the game. It was perfect. It gave me a hit too.”
Catcher Shaun Hunt drove in an insurance run in the seventh inning, hitting a double with Gage Chapman at first base to drive him home for the 2-0 lead.
Webb City pitcher Walker Sweet came in and got the final out with Mustang players at first and second to preserve the victory.
McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh said he told his players the game was going to be different from the first time they faced the Cardinals and Darnell.
“Last time, he struggled to throw strikes,” Alumbaugh said. “We knew he’s their No. 1. He’s done a great job all year along, and we knew he’d be much better tonight. We knew the last time we saw him was not the norm for him. That’s what he did — he came out, threw a ton of strikes. They made routine plays behind him.”
Webb City advances to the state quarterfinals and will host Kearney at Chuck Barnes Stadium in Webb City on Saturday.
The time of the game had not been announced at press time Monday.
