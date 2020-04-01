Daryl Bradley resigns as Monett wrestling coach

The most successful tenure in Monett High School wrestling history has ended.
Daryl Bradley has resigned as the Cubs' head coach after a 20-year career headlilned by three state championships and eight district crowns. He will remain on staff as the high school athletics director.
"I knew this was coming for a few years," Bradley said. "My son (Gunnar) is graduating. We have good quality assistants there. It was kind of already decided before the season no matter what the outcome was. We thought it was best for me moving forward in my next journey in life."
Gunnar has signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, and the lack of coaching duties might allow his father to come to his matches.
"I hope so, but we'll see how this works out," Coach Bradley said. "That wasn't the main thing, but it certainly played into it. I'd like to see him compete.
"Being a coach and being the AD at a school our size — not the size but we offer just as many if not more sports than a lot of bigger schools. There isn't anything we don't have. It's very challenging. I would definitely like to focus on the AD side of it, being a better AD, a better mentor to our young coaches, just be there for them more. That played a lot into that decision."
In Bradley's 20 years, the Cubs went 211-91 in dual matches. They earned eight state tournament plaques — three firsts (2008, 2019, 2020), four seconds and one fourth. They also were district runner-up four times in addition to the eight titles.
"I'm really proud of just how consistent we were," Bradley said. "In the 20 years we were top-9 (in the state tournament) 13 (times). I'm pretty proud of that, pretty consistent. We were never outside of 26th — that was my first year. That's what I'm really proud of.
"We've been able to put good kids on the mat every year. I've had at least a state placer every year. I think we averaged about four a year."
All totaled, Bradley coached 134 state qualifiers, and 77 of them earned medals.
Eleven individuals accumulated 23 state championships, led by four-time champion Kyle Meyer and three-time winners Kellen Bounous, Ethan Davis, Chase Brennan and Joey Semerad.
"No amount of words can express who grateful I am to have been coached by Coach Bradley," Brennan said on Twitter. "He has taught me many valuable lessons that go far beyond the wrestling mat. Thank you for the endless memories and relentless pursuit of excellence."
The Cubs also have had some near misses for state titles, including one that likely stings the most.
"There's one that comes to mind," Bradley said, referring to Gunnar's 8-6 overtime loss to Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs in the 152-pound title match in February in Columbia.
"My son, that hurt. I think about that every day because I know how hard he worked this year. He had a three-point lead, 20 seconds left to go. ... I just feel for him.
"Another one that I wish I had back was in 2004. We had five finalists, and we had the (team) lead going into the finals. We really only had to win one match, and it was a match that we were favored in. I feel bad for that young man because of the amount of pressure he had on him. He had a young, inexperienced head coach who knows a lot now. I wished I could have coached him now instead of then because he would have won that match."
The Cubs did not win a match in the finals and finished second in the standings, eight points behind champion Oak Grove.
"I learned a lot from that tournament," Bradley said. "It was great for my career because I learned so much. I wish I could go back and prepare my kids a little better. It was our first opportunity to win a title and kind of put things on a pedestal, treated it different than anything we've done. We've had the philosophy ever since then just to treat it like any other tournament, keep things relaxed, no pressure. That simple, basically philosophy has really helped us along the way, especially when it comes to the state tournament, peaking at the right time and no pressure on the kids. It made a huge difference in the way we perform."
Bradley is a 1993 graduate of Lexington (Okla.) High School, located about 20 miles south of Norman. He was a two-time 2A state champion — 141 pounds in 1992 and 157 pounds in 1993.
His college career was unusual to say the least.
"I was part of programs that were canceled and restarted," he said.
He redshirted one year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M when the wrestling program was discontinued. After going back home for a year, he went to Labette Community College and earned All-America honors in 1996.
He transferred to Huron (S.D.) — a school that no longer exists. He was part of a program rebuild after the school had reinstated the sport, and he was an NAIA national qualifier in 1998.
He stayed at Huron as an assistant coach for one year before being hired at Monett in 2000 as the head wrestling coach, head golf coach and assistant football coach. He became middle school athletics director in 2006, and he's been the high school AD for the last 10 years.
Cubs' state champs
Monett wrestlers who won state championships in the last 20 years under coach Daryl Bradley:
4-time champion: Kyle Meyer (2006-09)
3-time champion: Kellen Bounous (2007-09), Ethan Davis (2008, 2010-11), Chase Brennan (2011, 2013-14), Joey Semerad (2017-18, 2020)
2-time champion: Karter Brink (2018-19)]
1-time champion: Dakota Greenhaw (2006), Ben Hohensee (2006), Cristobal Renteria (2011), Matthew Bahl (2019), Harrison Merriman (2020)
