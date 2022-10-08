BROOKINGS, S.D. — Joplin product Isaiah Davis showed shades Saturday of a familiar run he pulled off in the FCS National Championship game during the 2021 COVID-19 season.
Instead, this run was up the middle. Davis, who already had a solid hole to run, broke one tackle. Then two. Then three.
And then threw out his notorious stiff-arm on the way for a 48-yard touchdown run as South Dakota State took a 14-3 lead and claimed an eventual 25-point triumph over South Dakota on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.
“It wasn’t as long (as the run in the national championship), but it was more dynamic,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said in his postgame radio interview. “I think all 11 guys had a chance to tackle him. He made them miss, ran out of tackles and used that stiff arm again. He’s a good football player. That play amped our team up.”
Added SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski, “That was a special run right there. That just shows how special of a player he is. He will keep making runs like that all year along. He’s just a special kid to watch.”
Davis, the 2019 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for the Joplin Eagles, rushed for a game-high 108 yards on 15 carries with a career-high three TDs.
He is fresh off being named Missouri Valley Conference Football Player of the Week after tallying 199 yards on the ground in 27 carries with two TDs in the Jackrabbits’ 34-10 last week over Western Illinois.
A junior, Davis also scored on runs of 5 and 1 yard for SDSU.
SDSU held South Dakota to 136 total yards in front of a sold out crowd of 19,332. Cale Reeder and Dalys Beanum each had an interception for the Jackrabbits' defense, and Adam Bock had seven tackles and two sacks.
Gronowski was 12 of 20 for 136 yards with one touchdown and one interception for South Dakota State (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference).
Carson Camp completed 5 of 12 passes for 44 yards with two interceptions for South Dakota (1-4, 0-2). Travis Theis carried 13 times for 73 yards.
The Jackrabbits hold a 56-52-7 advantage in the series that dates to 1889. In last season’s meeting, USD’s Jeremiah Webb hauled in a 57-yard Hail Mary pass from Camp on the final play of the game for a 23-20 victory over fourth-ranked SDSU.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
