Everyone knew it was a matter of time until a big game.
And Joplin product Isaiah Davis delivered Saturday as South Dakota State throttled Western Illinois 34-10.
The junior running back rushed for a season-high 199 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season. He tallied a career-high 27 carries in the game, including all six plays of the Jackrabbits' first drive of the game, which he finished off with a 2-yard TD run. Davis added a 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to close out the ninth 100-yard rushing performance of his career and second this season. He also caught two passes for 16 yards in the contest.
One day later, Davis was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Player of the Week.
“We want that for a player, but he’s such a great team player,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said in his postgame press conference. “He didn’t want to break us down (in the huddle after the game). His humility overrides going in the middle. I made him break us down. We know what he can do. He knows what he can do. He finally got to do it (Saturday).”
Davis became the second Jackrabbit in as many weeks to earn the award, following quarterback Mark Gronowski on Sept. 25. For the season, Davis has run the ball 101 times for 518 yards.
He averaged 7.3 yards per carry on Saturday against the Leathernecks. SDSU is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVFC.
“I think we all knew it was bound to happen,” Davis said of his big runs. “We got some good looks today. We’ve had plays (before Saturday) that were one cut or one block away from being a big play, and today it showed up.”
