Isaiah Davis has seen his success continue since graduating from Joplin High School and entering the collegiate level.
Davis has toted the ball 418 times across his three seasons at South Dakota State University and tallied 2,867 yards on the ground. Add in 31 rushing touchdowns. He’s even shown an ability to be a threat as a pass-catcher out of the backfield with 28 grabs and 260 yards.
But, it hasn’t just been about the numbers for him.
“I would say it’s everything you would dream of,” Davis said. “SDSU is a little different than FBS but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. The guys here, the coaches, the players, they really make it feel like home. ... Not just teammates and coaches but staff, athletic directors, the wives that make food and help us out. It goes to everyone on staff at SDSU. It’s been a great experience and I’m thankful for everything they’ve given me for sure.”
The 6-foot-1 running back has also dealt with some down moments throughout his time in Brookings, South Dakota. He spent eight weeks on the sidelines with an injury watching his teammates last season.
“Being out all that time watching practices, watching games... kind of helped us mature and just learn more of the game,” Davis said.
Part of that learning process came from watching two guys who are now professional football players. Quarterback Chris Oladokun is on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad while Pierre Strong Jr. has been running the ball some for the New England Patriots this year.
College in general has helped Davis to learn more about the game, the grind, and just what it takes to be a winner, he says.
“I would say, one, growing as a leader,” Davis said. “And, two, I think you play way faster when you understand what’s going on up front. In high school, you just run left and right and it’s pretty simple. In college it’s more of a profession. People have assignments and jobs.
“If you understand what they’re doing up front it makes your life a lot easier as a running back.”
Speaking of high school, the former Eagle sees the classroom as a much different animal in college as well. Davis says balancing the time necessary for school and football was a struggle for him at first.
“The grind of a college athlete is completely different than high school,” Davis said. “You actually have to put time into the game. It comes with school, too. School is obviously the bigger part of it. You have to focus on your grades first and then football second.”
Davis has played in 30 games now at the college level and there’s one thing that has really stood out to him about the importance of being a college athlete. Continuing to perform at a high rate for your team throughout the gauntlet of an entire season isn’t easy on your body.
“No. 1 thing is taking care of my body,” Davis said. “Just make sure I put the right things in my body that will fuel me.”
Finding ways to always get better is something that he looks to do with his final two years of eligibility. He added that getting in the film room makes you a better running back and emphasized that understanding what the offensive line is doing helps a lot.
Dealing with that injury last season taught him the importance of resting and taking care of himself mentally, as well.
“It’s very important,” Davis said. “For me, it was kind of hard at first because I had never had a real serious injury before during the season. It was hard for me mentally because football was all I had ever known. At the time it was just me and school and I didn’t have to worry about football.
“I had to find ways to stay mentally strong. and I did that through talking with my coach and God and just getting closer with him.”
The college scene can do a lot for a young man. It can be a little intimidating. It can strengthen someone. There are a lot of things that come with being in college. Davis feels there’s one thing it’s done for him outside of football.
“First of all, just being a man,” Davis said about what college football has taught him. “Second, times are going to get rough. Results aren’t always going to be easy to see.”
With two more seasons of eligibility, Davis hopes to continue to learn ways to take care of himself and by putting the right things in his body and make recovery even faster. He admitted that he could get better at stretching in that aspect of taking care of his body.
Davis’ former teammate, Strong Jr. has a rushing touchdown with the Patriots this year and has seen some action in recent games. Without looking too far ahead, the Jackrabbits’ current leading rusher sees this as encouraging for himself.
“It’s crazy because we were teammates a year ago and playing for a semifinal game,” Davis said. “Now he’s in the league and making money and scoring touchdowns. ... He’s in a good position, a good spot. He definitely impacted his life in a significant way and I’m happy for him.
“It’s definitely encouraging but it’ll come if it comes. That’s the goal,” he added.
Davis has also gotten the opportunity to dabble in a little name, image and likeness profit while at SDSU. He hopes to be able to expand on what he’s done so far and really likes that players have this opportunity now.
“I think it’s definitely beneficial for us players,” Davis said. “I wish it was done a little bit more. I think FCS is kind of hard because you’re not at the highest level. But I’ve still had the opportunity to have a couple. I’ve had like two commercials with Applebee’s.”
He knows it can also help some athletes more than others. While the colleges help to feed the athletes and make sure they have some of the things they need, he knows not everyone is given the same situation in life. Davis believes NIL is a great way for athletes to be compensated for the job they do.
“Money isn’t always easy for everybody,” Davis said. “I’ve been blessed with my situation. For others, its not always easy. I think its a great way for athletes to get a little cash in their pockets for what they do.”
Davis and the Jackrabbits play at 1 p.m. Sunday for the FCS Championship against rival North Dakota State University.
